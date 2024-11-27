News & Insights

Sakae Holdings Holds AGM with Poll Voting

November 27, 2024 — 06:50 am EST

Sakae Holdings Ltd. (SG:5DO) has released an update.

Sakae Holdings Ltd. conducted its Annual General Meeting on October 28, 2024, at its Sakae Building in Singapore. The meeting, chaired by Executive Chairman Douglas Foo, proceeded with poll voting for all resolutions, overseen by CACS Corporate Advisory Pte Ltd as the scrutineer. Notably, the company received no questions from shareholders ahead of the AGM.

