Sakae Holdings Holds AGM with Poll Voting

Sakae Holdings Ltd. conducted its Annual General Meeting on October 28, 2024, at its Sakae Building in Singapore. The meeting, chaired by Executive Chairman Douglas Foo, proceeded with poll voting for all resolutions, overseen by CACS Corporate Advisory Pte Ltd as the scrutineer. Notably, the company received no questions from shareholders ahead of the AGM.

