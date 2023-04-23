Saizeriya (TYO:7581) Price Target Increased by 6.47% to 3,590.40

The average one-year price target for Saizeriya (TYO:7581) has been revised to 3,590.40 / share. This is an increase of 6.47% from the prior estimate of 3,372.12 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3,030.00 to a high of 4,200.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 7.66% from the latest reported closing price of 3,335.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 32 funds or institutions reporting positions in Saizeriya. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 10.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 7581 is 0.10%, an increase of 12.44%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.76% to 1,572K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 329K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 332K shares, representing a decrease of 0.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 7581 by 12.35% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 195K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 181K shares, representing an increase of 7.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 7581 by 11.57% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 158K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GICIX - Goldman Sachs International Small Cap Insights Fund Institutional holds 130K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 127K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 126K shares, representing an increase of 0.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 7581 by 10.37% over the last quarter.

