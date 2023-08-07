Saizeriya (TYO:7581) Price Target Increased by 22.65% to 4,528.80

The average one-year price target for Saizeriya (TYO:7581) has been revised to 4,528.80 / share. This is an increase of 22.65% from the prior estimate of 3,692.40 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3,737.00 to a high of 5,460.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1.20% from the latest reported closing price of 4,475.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 38 funds or institutions reporting positions in Saizeriya. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 18.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 7581 is 0.10%, a decrease of 3.16%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.08% to 1,701K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 339K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 329K shares, representing an increase of 2.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 7581 by 4.68% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 193K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 195K shares, representing a decrease of 0.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 7581 by 1.06% over the last quarter.

GICIX - Goldman Sachs International Small Cap Insights Fund Institutional holds 167K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 130K shares, representing an increase of 22.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 7581 by 37.21% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 158K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 124K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 127K shares, representing a decrease of 2.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 7581 by 2.76% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.