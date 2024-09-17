Saipem's Scarabeo 8 Semi-Submersible Rig to Stay in Norway till 2026

Saipem S.p.A SAPMF, an Italian oilfield services firm, has prolonged its stay with the Norwegian energy firm, Aker BP. Aker BP has extended its contract with the semi-submersible rig, Scarabeo 8, which is currently working in the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The contract extension will keep the rig in Norway till the end of 2026.

Saipem inked a contract with Aker BP for the semi-submersible rig, Scarabeo 8, in March 2022 for a duration of three years. Scarabeo 8 began its contract in early 2023. The deal was valued at $325 million. Saipem mentioned that Scarabeo 8 is a sixth-generation semi-submersible drilling rig, designed to work in harsh offshore environments.

For the contract with Aker BP, Scarabeo 8 reached the Hassel prospect (7324/8-4 exploration well) in the Barents Sea about three months ago. The drilling assignment in the region includes two other prospects, namely Viasat (well 7324/6-3) and Ferdinand Nord (well 7324/6-2). The three wells are expected to be drilled toward the east of the Wisting field in the Barents Sea.

Scarabeo 8 is a dual derrick semi-submersible rig that can operate both in deep water as well as in shallow water environments. The rig boasts a dynamic positioning system which is useful for deepwater drilling assignments. It also comes with a dedicated mooring system that enables the rig to operate in shallow waters. Saipem has highlighted that this rig adheres to the strictest regulatory standards.

The Scarabeo 8 has previously worked in harsh offshore environments and has maintained a successful track in regions like the North Sea and the Barents Sea. The rig can accommodate 140 people and has a maximum drilling depth of 35,000 feet.

