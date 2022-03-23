Saipem’s rescue offers Eni risky payback

Reuters Reuters

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)

MILAN (Reuters Breakingviews) - Eni’s rescue of affiliate Saipem looks risky. The 48 billion euro Italian energy major is joining a 1.5 billion euro cash call to prop up the troubled drilling company, in which it owns a 30.4% stake, Reuters reported on Tuesday. It will also guarantee an 855 million euro equity bridge from banks for part of the rest. If all goes to plan, that will later be refinanced with a 2 billion euro capital increase with Saipem’s other investors.

Eni’s commitment to Saipem has not yielded profit. The company’s shares have dived 90% since a 3.5 billion euro cash call in 2015. This may cast doubt on Claudio Descalzi’s strategy of maintaining stakes in a galaxy of offshoots.

The capital increase will help cover a forecast net loss of 2 billion euros in 2021, the result of write-downs on some contracts. But the company has yet to detail its exposure to Russia, where it won in 2019 a 2.2 billion euro share of a liquefied natural gas project https://www.saipem.com/en/media/press-releases/2019-08-02/saipem-joins-jv-realization-arctic-lng2-project-share-worth. And boss Francesco Caio is under pressure. Still, a global rush to secure more oil and gas resources plays to Saipem’s core drilling strength. Eni’s support is Descalzi’s last chance for some payback. (By Lisa Jucca)

