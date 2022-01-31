Saipem withdraws outlook as higher costs, COVID-19 hit margins

MILAN, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Italian energy services group Saipem SPMI.MI on Monday withdrew the financial outlook it had given in October, citing a "significant deterioration" in the margins of some projects due to the ongoing pandemic and higher raw materials and logistics costs.

(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Giulia Segreti)

