Saipem withdraws outlook as higher costs, COVID-19 hit margins

Agnieszka Flak Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Italian energy services group Saipem on Monday withdrew the financial outlook it had given in October, citing a "significant deterioration" in the margins of some projects due to the ongoing pandemic and higher raw materials and logistics costs.

