Saipem wins two offshore contracts in Egypt, Guyana for overall $1.2 bln

ROME, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Italian energy contractor Saipem SPMI.MI has won two new contracts in Guyana and Egypt for an overall value of around $1.2 billion, it said in a statement on Thursday.

The first contract has been awarded by ExxonMobil Guyana for the UARU oil field development project, located in the Stabroek block offshore Guyana at a water depth of around 2,000 meters.

The second deal, in Egypt, was signed with Petrobel for the transportation, installation and pre-commissioning of 170 km of umbilical cables for the Zohr Field, with the offshore campaign is expected to start in the third quarter of 2023.

(Reporting by Francesca Piscioneri, editing Federico Maccioni)

