World Markets
SPMI

Saipem wins $800 mln offshore deals in Middle East and West Africa

November 15, 2022 — 02:37 am EST

Written by Alvise Armellini for Reuters ->

ROME, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Italian energy contractor Saipem SPMI.MI has won five offshore drilling contracts in the Middle East and Western Africa worth about $800 million, it said on Tuesday.

In the Middle East, two contracts concern drilling units to be chartered by third parties, with a third relating to the extension of an existing contract.

In West Africa, Saipem was awarded contracts for operations off the Ivory Coast, expected to start in the fourth quarter of 2022, and for an Eni-operated ENI.MI Angola offshore project slated to start next year.

Saipem has now agreed about 1.6 billion euros ($1.66 billion) of new contracts in offshore drilling since the start of this year, it said.

Last month the company beat analyst expectations for third-quarter results and raised its 2022 guidance, with CEO Alessandro Puliti saying the group was ahead of schedule on delivery of business plan targets.

($1 = 0.9637 euros)

(Reporting by Alvise Armellini Editing by David Goodman)

((alvise.armellini@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SPMI

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.