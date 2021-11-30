Saipem wins $750 million contract in Saudi Arabia

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Italian energy services group Saipem SPMI.MI said on Tuesday it had won an EPC (Engineering, Procurement, Construction) contract worth $750 million for the Jafurah gas field, in Saudi Arabia.

The company said in a statement that the contract signed with state oil firm Saudi Aramco 2222.SE is for the construction of about 835 kilometres of pipelines for the transport of gas, condensate and production water.

(Reporting by Federico Maccioni, editing by Giulia Segreti)

