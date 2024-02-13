Saipem to resume Castorone operations in Australia after regulator approval

ROME, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Italy's Saipem SPMI.MI said on Tuesday it received the approval of Australia's National Offshore Petroleum Safety and Environmental Management Authority to restart the pipe-laying operations of a vessel involved in an accident last month.

On Jan. 30 Saipem's ship Castorone was involved in an incident in Western Australia on works at a pipeline managed by Australian group Woodside WDS.AX, without causing any injuries. The energy contractor started remediation works the following day.

The regulator's approval was necessary to resume works.

"Saipem is working closely with its client for a restart of the pipe-laying operations, with safety as the top priority", Saipem said in a statement.

(Reporting by Alessandro Parodi, editing by Giulia Segreti)

((Alessandro.Parodi@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.