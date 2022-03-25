Saipem to launch 2 bln euro cash call, sell assets in rescue plan

MILAN, March 25 (Reuters) - Saipem SPMI.MI will launch a 2 billion euro ($2.20 billion)capital increase this year and sell assets to help fund a turnaround plan to take the troubled Italian energy services group back into the black.

Saipem, controlled by energy group Eni ENI.MI and state lender CDP, said its two cornerstone investors and banks would advance 1.5 billion euros of the capital increase.

The group said it also expected to raise more than 1.5 billion euros from asset sales, including its onshore drilling business.

It said it would cut costs and focus more on its legacy offshore engineering and construction business where it expected an average growth of 8% to 2025, especially in the Middle East and Africa.

"The Plan does not envisage the acquisition of new contracts in Russia, which, however, currently represents a limited portion of the existing backlog," it said.

Saipem stunned investors in January when it downgraded earnings by a billion euros due to a significant deterioration of margins on some contracts, sending its shares tumbling.

Adjusted core earnings are expected to be more than 500 million euros this year from a loss of more than 1 billion euros in 2021, it said.

($1 = 0.9071 euros)

