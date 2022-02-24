Saipem to cut costs, focus on offshore business after swinging to core loss

MILAN, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Italian energy services group Saipem SPMI.MI said it would cut costs and focus more on its traditional offshore business after swinging to a core operating loss last year below expectations.

In a statement on Thursday Saipem said adjusted core earnings, or EBITDA, were negative to the tune of 1.192 billion euros ($1.34 billion). That compares to a Refinitive Smartestimate for a loss of 891 million euros.

($1 = 0.8892 euros)

