SPMI

Saipem to cut costs, focus on offshore business after swinging to core loss

Contributor
Stephen Jewkes Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Italian energy services group Saipem said it would cut costs and focus more on its traditional offshore business after swinging to a core operating loss last year below expectations.

MILAN, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Italian energy services group Saipem SPMI.MI said it would cut costs and focus more on its traditional offshore business after swinging to a core operating loss last year below expectations.

In a statement on Thursday Saipem said adjusted core earnings, or EBITDA, were negative to the tune of 1.192 billion euros ($1.34 billion). That compares to a Refinitive Smartestimate for a loss of 891 million euros.

($1 = 0.8892 euros)

(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Maria Pia Quaglia)

((stephen.jewkes@thomsonreuters.com; +39.0266129695; Reuters Messaging: stephen.jewkes.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPMI

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters