Saipem shares plunge after 70% cash call subscription

Shares in Italy's Saipem fell by a third in early trade on Tuesday after the energy services group said investors had subscribed for only around 70% of the new shares it was issuing in a 2 billion euro cash call.

By 0755 GMT shares were automatically halted from trading after falling 33.5% to 2.52 euros.

The stock had been trading above the subscription price throughout the offer period due to the structure of the capital increase, which made it impossible for investors to short it.

Between Saipem's profit warning in January and an all-time low hit at the end of June at 0.7583 euros, shares in the company lost around 75% of their value. They later bounced back to briefly surpass the 4 euro threshold last Friday. ($1 = 0.9996 euros)

