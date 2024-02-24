Saipem (SAPMF) Price Target Increased by 10.75% to 2.24

The average one-year price target for Saipem (OTCPK:SAPMF) has been revised to 2.24 / share. This is an increase of 10.75% from the prior estimate of 2.02 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.44 to a high of 3.20 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 70.75% from the latest reported closing price of 1.31 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 60 funds or institutions reporting positions in Saipem. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 39.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SAPMF is 0.17%, an increase of 83.28%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 30.11% to 90,387K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 20,149K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,938K shares, representing an increase of 45.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAPMF by 37.44% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,384K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,080K shares, representing an increase of 2.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAPMF by 7.94% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 8,525K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,460K shares, representing an increase of 0.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAPMF by 15.01% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 6,918K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,773K shares, representing an increase of 2.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAPMF by 6.45% over the last quarter.

Brighthouse Funds Trust II - VanEck Global Natural Resources Portfolio holds 5,655K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,708K shares, representing an increase of 52.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAPMF by 131.78% over the last quarter.

