Saipem price target raised to EUR 3.25 from EUR 3.10 at Citi

Citi analyst Kate O’Sullivan raised the firm’s price target on Saipem (SAPMY) to EUR 3.25 from EUR 3.10 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on SAPMY:
- Saipem price target raised to EUR 3.25 from EUR 3.05 at Berenberg
- Saipem upgraded to Buy from Hold at Stifel
- Saipem upgraded to Buy from Hold at Kepler Cheuvreux
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.