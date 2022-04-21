Saipem core earnings rise 65% in Q1 to beat expectations

Adds details on capital increase, Russia

MILAN, April 21 (Reuters) - Italy's Saipem SPMI.MI said on Thursday its adjusted core earnings rose 65% in the first quarter to beat expectations driven by its offshore engineering and construction (E&C) business and drilling.

Adjusted core earnings in the period were 145 million euros ($157 million), above a Refinitiv consensus of 103 million euros. New orders rose to 2.36 billion euros from 1.59 billion euros.

The results come a month after the contractor announced a 2 billion euro capital increase as part of a rescue plan scaling back green ambitions to focus more on its core oil and gas business.

Cornerstone investors Eni ENI.MI and Italian state lender CDP paid in 646 million euros of the future capital increase last month, Saipem said in a statement.

The contractor confirmed guidance provided on March 25 that sees adjusted core earnings of more than 500 million euros this year.

Saipem said the total backlog of projects in Russia was 1.8 billion euros.

($1 = 0.9221 euros)

(Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Stephen Jewkes)

