Saipem confirms targets after H1 EBITDA turns positive

MILAN, July 27 (Reuters) - Italy's Saipem SPMI.MI on Wednesday confirmed its 2022 guidance and targets of its 2022-2025 business plan after reporting a first-half adjusted core profit of 321 million euros ($325 million).

A year earlier it had posted a loss of 266 million euros in adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA).

Investors agreed to fund 1.4 billion euros of a life-saving 2 billion euro cash call this month, leaving the underwriting banks to mop up the remaining new shares.

Saipem shares have lost 84% of their value this year as the energy services company has struggled to regain investor confidence after a profit warning in January.

First-half revenue jumped nearly 40% to 4.435 billion euros helped by a positive performance in offshore engineering & construction and drilling.

Saipem posted a net loss of 130 million euros, narrowing from a loss of 779 million a year earlier.

"On the basis of these results, we look forward with confidence to the objectives for the year and for the plan," CEO Francesco Caio said in a statement.

The group, controlled by energy group Eni ENI.MI and state lender CDP, expects to record adjusted EBITDA of more than 500 million euros this year.

It aims to reduce its net debt to around 800 million euros, down from 1.7 billion at the end of first half and prior to its capital increase, excluding the expected proceeds from disposing of its onshore drilling operations.

Saipem said it had repaid in full an 852-million euro loan from Italy's export credit agency SACE this month thanks to the completion of the capital increase.

($1 = 0.9863 euros)

