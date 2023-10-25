Saipem confirms guidance after Q3 net profit

MILAN, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Italian energy services group Saipem SPMI.MI on Wednesday confirmed its full-year guidance after reporting a net profit of 39 million euros ($41 million) in the third quarter, compared with an 8 million loss in the same period of 2022.

Saipem, which recently won a $4.1 billion engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract for a gas project in the United Arab Emirates, said adjusted core earnings rose 26% year-on-year to 230 million euros in the third quarter.

The group also called an extraordinary shareholders meeting to vote for the authorization of the convertibility into ordinary shares of an equity-linked bond with a nominal amount of 500 million euros.

($1 = 0.9457 euros)

(Reporting by Francesca Landini)

