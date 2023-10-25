News & Insights

World Markets
SPMI

Saipem confirms guidance after Q3 net profit

Credit: REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

October 25, 2023 — 01:32 pm EDT

Written by Francesca Landini for Reuters ->

MILAN, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Italian energy services group Saipem SPMI.MI on Wednesday confirmed its full-year guidance after reporting a net profit of 39 million euros ($41 million) in the third quarter, compared with an 8 million loss in the same period of 2022.

Saipem, which recently won a $4.1 billion engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract for a gas project in the United Arab Emirates, said adjusted core earnings rose 26% year-on-year to 230 million euros in the third quarter.

The group also called an extraordinary shareholders meeting to vote for the authorization of the convertibility into ordinary shares of an equity-linked bond with a nominal amount of 500 million euros.

($1 = 0.9457 euros)

(Reporting by Francesca Landini)

((francesca.landini@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 66129437; Reuters Messaging: reutersitaly.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SPMI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.