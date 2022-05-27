Oil
Saipem-Clough JV signs $2.7 bln contract in Australia

MILAN, May 27 (Reuters) - Italian energy group Saipem SPMI.MI said on Friday its 50-50 joint venture with engineering company Clough had signed a new engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract for the Perdaman Urea Plant in Australia worth around $2.7 billion.

The agreement replaces the one previously announced at the end of 2020 - which was worth $2.4 billion but was removed from Saipem's backlog at the end of March 2022 - and reflects the recently changed market scenario, Saipem added.

