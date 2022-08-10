Saipem CEO has not signed deal to leave group, spokesman says

MILAN, Aug 10 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Italy's Saipem SPMI.MI, Francesco Caio, has not signed an agreement to leave the company, a spokesman for the energy services group told Reuters on Wednesday.

Caio was appointed Saipem CEO in 2021 and presented an upbeat industrial plan before the group shocked investors with a profit warning in January this year.

Italian daily MF reported on Wednesday that an agreement for the exit of Caio was almost ready and the top manager would leave the group this month.

(Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing Federico Maccioni)

