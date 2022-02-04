Saipem board meets on ways to strengthen business structure, management - sources

MILAN, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Italian energy services group Saipem SPMI.MI is holding a board meeting on Friday morning to discuss the group's management and business structure after a shock profit warning earlier in the week, two sources said.

The board meeting is under way, one of the sources said, adding it could appoint managers to represent the two main shareholders.

Saipem is controlled by energy group Eni ENI.MI and state lender Cassa epositi e Prestiti.

