Saint Paul Is a Retirement City With Culture, Parks, and Strong Community Vibes

Part of the famous Twin Cities, Saint Paul, Minnesota gives retirees plenty to explore.

Saint Paul's cost of living is 6.4% below the national average.

Known for being Midwestern friendly, Saint Paul provides a multitude of ways to make new friends.

Often, when people think about relocating for retirement, it's to a sunny beach town or somewhat exotic foreign locale. A retirement spot that flies under the radar is Saint Paul, Minnesota. If you're looking for a historic, friendly Midwestern town with abundant parks, cultural activities, and four-season recreation, Saint Paul is worth a closer look.

Weather

There's no denying that it can get cold in Saint Paul, and the average yearly snowfall is approximately 52 inches. However, if you're into cross-country skiing, snowmobiling, or simply sipping hot chocolate as you look out your window at freshly fallen snow, winter is a good time to renew your spirits.

Much like other cities included in The Motley Fool's Best Places to Retire in the Midwest in 2026 study, the sweet spots in Saint Paul's weather are in the spring, summer, and fall, when temperatures tend to be just right for getting out and making the most of retirement.

Atmosphere

One of the toughest qualities to capture and explain is atmosphere. Some cities simply have more pleasant vibes than others. Although it's part of the famed Twin Cities, Saint Paul has its own identity. It's hip, while being welcoming. It's cultured yet accessible, and it's welcoming to everyone, from families to young professionals and retirees.

Chances are, moving to Saint Paul will feel like "coming home," even if you've never been there before. This is an especially important quality if you're retired and looking for a new community that welcomes you.

Doing everything would be a full-time job

Saint Paul offers a shocking number of things to do, with something to fit everyone. Think of how much fun you could have coming up with a list of favorite places to go and things to do. Here's a small (very small) sample of what the city has to offer:

The Grammy-award-winning Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra

A bustling riverfront

Live music at places like The Palace Theatre and the Turf Club

Boutiques, bookstores, and diners

The free Como Park Zoo and Observatory

World-class museums

Cultural centers

Numerous outdoor recreation areas

Festivals, including the Saint Paul Art Crawl, Irish Fair of Minnesota, Saint Paul Winter Carnival, and Little Mekong Night Market

More shoreline along the Mississippi River than any other city (26 miles worth)

Health care

Access to excellent healthcare in retirement is vital, and there are few better places than Saint Paul (or Minnesota, in general) to receive that care. The state is frequently cited as one of the top three states for overall healthcare. Not only will you find that it's accessible when you need it, but the top-tier health systems feature lower average out-of-pocket costs than most states.

Cost of living

Given all it offers, it may come as a surprise that the cost of living in Saint Paul is 6.4% below the national average, with housing costs 20.2% lower. In addition, you'll pay 2.9% less for transportation and 5.2% less for utilities. That said, you can expect to pay around 4.8% more for groceries.

If you want an affordable city where you can do as little or as much as you would like, meet friendly people, and enjoy your retirement, Saint Paul may be just what you're looking for.

