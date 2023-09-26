News & Insights

Commodities

Saint Laurent elevates the jumpsuit at Paris Fashion Week

Credit: REUTERS/JOHANNA GERON

September 26, 2023 — 05:46 pm EDT

Written by Mimosa Spencer for Reuters ->

By Mimosa Spencer

PARIS, Sept 26 (Reuters) - For his spring collection, Saint Laurent designer Anthony Vaccarello sent out an elevated offer of khaki bustier jumpsuits and cargo pants, blending them into a glamorous lineup of sheer tops, t-backed mini-dresses and ruffled chiffon that floated down the runway.

For the evening runway show, the Kering-owned PRTP.PA label shifted its venue to the left bank of the Seine River, offering a fresh view of the Eiffel tower -- the opposite side of its customary spot -- seating its audience in a stark set lined with marble walls, under the rotating light beams of the famous monument.

Models marched up a broad staircase to reach the sprawling space in towering sling-back heels, modeling pencil skirts and roomy-legged trousers, neatly cinched at the waist, worn with open-backed bodysuits and silk blouses.

Sunglasses, aviation hats and natural leather belts completed the looks, which came mostly in autumn tones of beige, olive, purple and a rusty brown.

The show closed the second day of Paris Fashion Week, which has drawn fashion crowds and celebrity fans to the French capital.

The catwalk shows run until Oct. 3, and feature dozens of luxury labels including Hermes, Chanel and Louis Vuitton.

(Reporting by Mimosa Spencer; Editing by Aurora Ellis)

((Mimosa.Spencer@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.