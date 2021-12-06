Saint-Gobain’s U.S. deal will cement its Sika envy

Reuters Reuters

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - If imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, Sika boss Thomas Hasler should be doubly pleased. His French arch rival Saint-Gobain, which tried and failed to buy the $56 billion Swiss group five years ago, is tearing a leaf out of Hasler’s carbon dioxide-reduction playbook with its $2.3 billion acquisition https://www.saint-gobain.com/sites/saint-gobain.com/files/media/document/20211206_GCP_Presentation.pdf of U.S. chemicals group GCP Applied Technologies. That it’s doing so on less favourable terms can only add to his sense of satisfaction.

That’s not to say Benoit Bazin, $34 billion Saint-Gobain’s chief executive, is making a mistake. GCP will boost his annual sales by a third, to around 4 billion euros. Importantly, more than half of those will come from North America, far from Saint-Gobain’s traditional stamping ground and just in time for U.S. President Joe Biden’s massive infrastructure spending rollout. GCP also helps Bazin burnish his green credentials – its chemicals will help the construction sector reduce its carbon footprint by making stronger glues and more durable concrete. Cement production accounts for 8% of global CO2 emissions.

The catch is that Hasler pulled off a very similar move only last month with his acquisition of German conglomerate BASF’s old construction chemicals unit for $6 billion. And besides making a bigger climate splash, with COP26 delegates still in Glasgow when the deal was announced, he appears to have got a slightly better deal.

Bazin reckons his transaction will deliver $72 million in annual synergies. Added to GCP’s $119 million of operating profit next year and after deducting U.S. corporation tax at 21%, the transaction delivers a 6.8% return on investment. On its own, that’s tidy – academics at NYU Stern estimate that the speciality chemicals sector’s cost of capital is only 5%. Hence why Saint-Gobain shares rose marginally on Monday. In relative terms, however, it comes out second best. After deducting a similar amount of tax, the savings and operating profit from Hasler’s new German unit should deliver a sweeter 7.5% return, according to Breakingviews calculations.

Ordinarily, such corporate one-upmanship shouldn’t matter. But Saint-Gobain and Sika have history. Since 2016, when it was fending off Saint-Gobain’s advances, the latter has bulked up to more than treble its market value. Over the same period, Saint-Gobain shares are up by a mere quarter. At this rate, the hunter will become the hunted.

- French construction materials group Saint-Gobain said on Dec. 6 it would buy U.S. speciality chemicals company GCP Applied Technologies for around $2.3 billion.

- Saint-Gobain said the $32 per share deal would boost its efforts to help the construction sector cut carbon dioxide emissions via measures such as reduced use of cement.

- The Paris-based group said it hoped to achieve annual cost synergies of $72 million within five years, and $13 million in additional annual revenue as a result of cross-selling of products.

- Saint-Gobain shares were up 0.6% at 58.20 euros by 0815 GMT on Dec. 6.

