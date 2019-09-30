Saint-Gobain To Sell Construction Glass Activity In South Korea For €240 Mln

(RTTNews) - French building materials company Saint-Gobain (CODGF.PK) announced Monday that it has reached an agreement to sell its construction glass activity in South Korea, Hankuk Glass Industries, to Korea-based Glenwood Private Equity. The deal is based on an enterprise value of around 240 million euros.

The company expects to close the deal at the end of 2019 once approval of the competition authorities has been granted.

In 2018, the divesting business generated revenues of around 200 million euros and operating income of 10 million euros. The company employs 310 people and consists principally of two flat glass production units and a transformation line.

Saint-Gobain said it continues its development in the automotive markets, in life sciences and in insulation, both industrial and construction.

