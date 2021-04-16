Markets

Saint-Gobain To Sell 67% Of Its Pipe Business In China

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Saint-Gobain (CODGF.PK) agreed to sell 67% of its Pipe business in China to a consortium led by local management. The transaction should close during summer 2021 and values the company at around 100 million euros.

PAM China comprises a production facility in Ma'anshan, in the country's eastern region, employs almost 1,100 people, and generated 170 million euros in sales and 9 million euros in operating income in 2020.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular