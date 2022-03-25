Saint-Gobain to propose renewal of Pierre-André de Chalendar as chairman of board of directors

March 25 (Reuters) - French construction materials group Saint-Gobain SGOB.PA on Friday announced its intention to renew the mandate of Pierre-André de Chalendar's as Chairman of the Board of Directors, who plans to stay in the position for a maximum period of two years.

(Reporting by Kate Entringer ; editing by Tassilo Hummel)

