Saint-Gobain to propose renewal of Pierre-André de Chalendar as chairman of board of directors

Contributor
Kate Entringer Reuters
Published

French construction materials group Saint-Gobain on Friday announced its intention to renew the mandate of Pierre-André de Chalendar's as Chairman of the Board of Directors, who plans to stay in the position for a maximum period of two years. (Reporting by Kate Entringer ; editing by Tassilo Hummel) ((gdansk.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 769 66 00)) nFWN2VR1HQ

March 25 (Reuters) - French construction materials group Saint-Gobain SGOB.PA on Friday announced its intention to renew the mandate of Pierre-André de Chalendar's as Chairman of the Board of Directors, who plans to stay in the position for a maximum period of two years.

(Reporting by Kate Entringer ; editing by Tassilo Hummel)

((gdansk.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 769 66 00))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More