Saint-Gobain to propose renewal of Pierre-André de Chalendar as chairman of board of directors
French construction materials group Saint-Gobain on Friday announced its intention to renew the mandate of Pierre-André de Chalendar's as Chairman of the Board of Directors, who plans to stay in the position for a maximum period of two years. (Reporting by Kate Entringer ; editing by Tassilo Hummel) ((gdansk.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 769 66 00)) nFWN2VR1HQ
March 25 (Reuters) - French construction materials group Saint-Gobain SGOB.PA on Friday announced its intention to renew the mandate of Pierre-André de Chalendar's as Chairman of the Board of Directors, who plans to stay in the position for a maximum period of two years.
(Reporting by Kate Entringer ; editing by Tassilo Hummel)
((gdansk.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 769 66 00))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.