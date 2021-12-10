Saint-Gobain Sells Glass Transformation Unit In Denmark; Terms Not Disclosed

(RTTNews) - French building materials firm Saint-Gobain (CODGF.PK) Friday said it has sold its regional glass transformation business Glassolutions in Denmark to the German glass manufacturer Semcoglas Holding GmbH. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Glassolutions in Denmark employs around 160 people across 4 distribution sites and 2 production sites. The unit recorded sales of around 30 million euros in 2020.

Saint-Gobain said the divestment is part of its continued portfolio optimization strategy to enhance its growth and profitability profile in line with the "Grow & Impact" plan objectives.

