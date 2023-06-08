Saint-Gobain Sees Double-digit Margin In H1; Backs FY23 View

(RTTNews) - French building materials firm Saint-Gobain (CODGF.PK) Thursday said it continues to report another high operating performance level since the start of fiscal 2023. In the first half, the company expects a double-digit operating margin.

Further, the company further maintained its full-year outlook for operating margin between 9 percent and 11 percent, in line with the "Grow & Impact" strategic plan target.

In its trading update, the company said it is confirming full-year outlook amid a moderate market slodown, which reflects a contrasting situation between a marked decline in new construction and good resilience overall in renovation.

The company plans to publish first-half results on July 26.

In Paris, Saint Gobain shares were trading at 56.27 euros, up 0.39 percent.

