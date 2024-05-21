Saint-Gobain Schedules 2024 Shareholders’ Meeting

Compagnie de Saint Gobain (FR:SGO) has released an update.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has announced its General Shareholders’ Meeting scheduled for June 6, 2024, inviting shareholders to participate at Salle Pleyel in Paris. Relevant meeting documents, including the agenda and draft resolutions, are available as per French Commercial Code regulations, with options for shareholders to request information electronically or by mail.

