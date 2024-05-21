News & Insights

Stocks

Saint-Gobain Schedules 2024 Shareholders’ Meeting

May 21, 2024 — 03:54 am EDT

Written by TipRanks European Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Compagnie de Saint Gobain (FR:SGO) has released an update.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has announced its General Shareholders’ Meeting scheduled for June 6, 2024, inviting shareholders to participate at Salle Pleyel in Paris. Relevant meeting documents, including the agenda and draft resolutions, are available as per French Commercial Code regulations, with options for shareholders to request information electronically or by mail.

For further insights into FR:SGO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.