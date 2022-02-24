Saint-Gobain reports record high full-year core profit

Feb 24 (Reuters) - French construction materials group Saint-Gobain SGOB.PA on Thursday reported a record core annual profit, citing very strong underlying markets and rising prices.

The company, which manufactures and distributes materials in sectors ranging from automotive to food and beverages, said full-year operating income totalled 4.51 billion euros ($5.03 billion), up 57.9% from a year earlier.

($1 = 0.8969 euros)

(Reporting by Juliette Portala; editing)

