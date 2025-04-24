Markets

Saint-Gobain Q1 Sales Up 3%

April 24, 2025 — 02:29 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Saint-Gobain (CODGF.PK), on Thursday, announced an increase in its first-quarter sales.

Sales rose 3.2% to 11.72 billion euros from last year's 11.36 billion euros. On a like-for-like basis, sales inched down 0.3%.

Sales were up 2 percent in Europe on year-over-year basis, which was partially offset by a sales drop of 5% in Southern Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Americas and Asia-Pacific regions reported strong growth of 7.4% and 51.2%, respectively.

Benoit Bazin, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented: "Sales growth in the first quarter reflected the success of the Group's strategic execution and, as expected, improving trends in certain markets, in particular Europe. In a mixed macroeconomic environment and with geopolitical uncertainty requiring ever more regionalization, Saint-Gobain can count on the strength of its decentralized, country-by-country organization and on the balanced contribution of its different geographical zones. Thanks to its local value chains - industrial footprint, logistics, procurement, branding, sales and customers - the Group is ideally positioned on local construction markets, with no direct exposure to customs tariffs. Across the globe, our unique range of solutions allows us to continue to outperform, thanks to the excellent execution of our teams who have demonstrated their capacity to manage what is under their control and their strong ability to adapt."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.