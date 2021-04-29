Markets

Saint-Gobain Q1 Revenues Up 11%

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - French building materials company Saint-Gobain (CODGF.PK), Thursday reported first-quarter revenues of 10.38 billion euros, up 10.9% from 9.36 billion euros last year. The company said like-for-like sales increased 14.3 percent.

The company said the growth was supported by the company's comprehensive solutions for sustainability and performance. It also reflects market share gains and the good dynamic across all of segments, particularly renovation in Europe, and construction in the Americas and in Asia-Pacific.

High Performance Solutions sales gained 5.8% to 1.71 billion euros, driven by an overall improvement in industrial markets.

Northern Europe gained 5.2% to 3.22 billion euros, while Southern Europe - Middle East & Africa jumped 18.2% to 2.98 billion euros.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular