Saint-Gobain Q1 Revenues Up 11%

(RTTNews) - French building materials company Saint-Gobain (CODGF.PK), Thursday reported first-quarter revenues of 10.38 billion euros, up 10.9% from 9.36 billion euros last year. The company said like-for-like sales increased 14.3 percent.

The company said the growth was supported by the company's comprehensive solutions for sustainability and performance. It also reflects market share gains and the good dynamic across all of segments, particularly renovation in Europe, and construction in the Americas and in Asia-Pacific.

High Performance Solutions sales gained 5.8% to 1.71 billion euros, driven by an overall improvement in industrial markets.

Northern Europe gained 5.2% to 3.22 billion euros, while Southern Europe - Middle East & Africa jumped 18.2% to 2.98 billion euros.

