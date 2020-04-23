Saint-Gobain Q1 Revenues Down 9.8%

(RTTNews) - French building materials company Saint-Gobain (CODGF.PK), Thursday reported first-quarter revenues of 9.36 billion euros, down 9.8% from 10.8 billion euros last year.

The company said like-for-like sales dropped 4.9 percent. The company said volumes declined 5.5%.

"Despite a good start to the year in the European Regions and in the Americas, March saw the effects of the coronavirus spread beyond Asia-Pacific to the rest of the world," the company said.

High Performance Solutions sales fell 8.4%, hit by slowing industrial markets and the initial impacts of the coronavirus, particularly in the automotive market in March.

Northern Europe stabilized over the quarter, slipping 0.2%, thanks to a good start to the year in January and February and a limited coronavirus impact in March, except in the UK during the last week of the month.

Southern Europe - Middle East & Africa reported an 8.9% decrease in sales. After a good start to the year in January-February, March was affected by the lockdown measures put in place across much of the Region.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.