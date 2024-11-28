News & Insights

Saint-Gobain Proposes Renewal Of CEO Benoit Bazin's Mandate, Nominates Three Independent Directors

November 28, 2024 — 09:01 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Saint-Gobain's Board of Directors has proposed the renewal of Benoit Bazin's mandate as Chairman and Chief Executive officer. Additionally, the Board has nominated three new independent directors to be appointed at the General Shareholders' Meeting on June 5, 2025.

The new director nominees are Maya Hari, Chief Executive Officer of Terrascope, Antoine de Saint-Affrique, Chief Executive Officer of Danone and Hans Sohlstrom, President and Chief Executive Officer of Stora Enso. If approved the appointments, the proportion of independent directors will be increased from 82% to 93%, excluding Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

The appointments follow the departures of Pamela Knapp, Gilles Schnepp, and Agnes Lemarchand from the board. If approved by shareholders, the Board will consist of 45% women and 45% international directors.

The company noted that Jean-François Cirelli will continue to act as Lead Independent Director and Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors, with the same enhanced powers and resources that have been granted to him since June 2024.

