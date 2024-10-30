Saint-Gobain price target raised to EUR 114 from EUR 111 at JPMorgan

JPMorgan raised the firm’s price target on Saint-Gobain (CODYY) to EUR 114 from EUR 111 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares.
Read More on CODYY:
- Saint-Gobain price target raised to EUR 95 from EUR 91 at Morgan Stanley
- Saint-Gobain price target raised to EUR 95 from EUR 86 at Deutsche Bank
- Saint-Gobain price target raised to EUR 105 from EUR 100 at Barclays
