Saint-Gobain Posts H1 Loss

(RTTNews) - French building materials company Saint-Gobain SA (CODGF.PK), Thursday reported first-half 2020 loss of 434 million euros or 0.81 euro per share, compared to net income of $689 million euros or 1.27 euro per share last year.

Recurring profit for the first-half dropped to 272 million euros from 944 million euros. Recurring earnings per share were 0.51 euro compared to 1.74 euro last year.

First-half sales dropped 18.1% to 17.76 billion euros from 21.68 billion euros last year. On a like-for-like basis, first-half sales dropped 12.3% from a year earlier.

