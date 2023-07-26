Saint Gobain operating income gains amid strong emerging markets

Adds details of sales, cash flow, corporate expansion and company comment.

July 26 (Reuters) - French construction firm Saint-Gobain SGOB.PA posted on Wednesday first-half operating income that was 0.8% higher than a year ago, supported by resilient performances in key target markets.

The construction materials maker, specialising in components for indoors and outdoors, posted an operating income of 2.81 billion euros ($3.11 billion) compared with 2.80 billion euros a year ago. Sales fell 2.1% to 25 billion euros ($27.68 bln) from 25.48 billion euros a year ago.

A 3.7% drop in sales in the group's Northern Europe segment was offset by 3.4% organic growth in the Americas and 6.4% in Asia, the latter two being key growth markets for the group.

Saint-Gobain's has rapidly expanded in North America, recently acquiring Canada's Kaycan and GCP Applied Technologies in the United States. It most recently acquired Building Products of Canada for about 925 million euros ($994 million).

It also reported a 30% rise in free cash flow during the half to 2.19 billion euros ($2.42 bln).

"Despite a moderate slowdown in its markets in the short-term, in 2023 Saint-Gobain will deliver a double-digit operating margin for the third consecutive year", said the company's chief executive Benoit Bazin in a statement.

(Reporting by PierreJohn Felcenloben Editing by Bernadette Baum)

