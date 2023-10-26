Saint-Gobain Nine-month Sales Down 5%

(RTTNews) - French building materials firm Saint-Gobain (CODGF.PK), Thursday reported sales for the nine-month period of 36.52 billion euros, down 4.9% from 38.40 billion euros last year.

High Performance Solutions (HPS) sales rose 7.6% over the nine-month period, while Northern Europe slumped 22.8%. Southern Europe - Middle East & Africa inched up 0.2% over the nine-month period and the Americas gained 7%, while Asia Pacific declined 0.9%.

Third-quarter sales slipped 10.5% to 11.57 billion euros from 12.92 billion euros last year. Sales for the third quarter were down 3.1% like-for-like, with all segments reporting decreases.

