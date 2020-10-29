Saint-Gobain Nine-month Sales Down 14%

(RTTNews) - French building materials firm Saint-Gobain (CODGF.PK), Thursday reported sales for the nine-month period of 27.89 billion euros, down 14.1% from 32.47 billion euros last year.

On a like-for-like basis, sales were down 7.2 over nine months.

High Performance Solutions (HPS) sales slipped 16.4% over the nine-month period, while Northern Europe tanked 19.2%. Southern Europe - Middle East & Africa dropped 12.3% over the nine-month period and the Americas posted 23.7% organic growth.

Third-quarter sales dropped 6.2% to 10.13 billion euros from 10.79 billion euros last year. Sales for the third quarter were up 3.2% like-for-like, with a clear improvement in all segments after the 12.3% decrease in the first half, helping to limit the decline for the nine-month period to 7.2%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.