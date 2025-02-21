News & Insights

Markets

Saint-Gobain Names Maud Thuaudet CFO - Quick Facts

February 21, 2025 — 02:22 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Saint-Gobain (CODGF.PK) announced the appointment of Maud Thuaudet as Chief Financial Officer, effective April 1, 2025. She joined Saint-Gobain in September 2019 as Group Vice-President Strategy before taking the role of General Manager Saint-Gobain Glass business in France. After serving as CFO for more than six years, Sreedhar will assume the role of CEO of the Group's Asia-Pacific Region, including Australia and New Zealand, as well as CEO of SaintGobain India, effective April 1, 2025.

Benoit Bazin, Chairman and CEO of Saint-Gobain, said: "Recruited in 2019 as Group Strategy Director, Maud was instrumental in shaping the "Grow & Impact" plan, gaining an in-depth understanding of the Group and its strategic challenges. She also played a key role alongside me in the acquisitions of Continental Building Products at the end of 2019 and Chryso in 2021, both major successes for Saint-Gobain."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.