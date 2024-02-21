News & Insights

Saint Gobain in talks to buy Australia's CSR, Bloomberg reports

Credit: REUTERS/GONZALO FUENTES

February 21, 2024 — 12:32 am EST

Written by Kanjyik Ghosh for Reuters ->

Adds details from the report and background paragraph 2 onwards

Feb 21 (Reuters) - French construction materials group Saint-Gobain SGOB.PA is in initial talks to acquire Australian building materials firm CSR Ltd CSR.AX, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday.

The companies are working with advisers to narrow down on a deal, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter, with one of them adding that St. Gobain has lined up financing for a potential transaction.

CSR shares rose about 17.4% on Wednesday and were halted for trading. It had a market value of A$3.23 billion ($2.12 billion), as of last close, according to LSEG data.

CSR and Saint Gobain did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

($1 = 1.5235 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Kanjyik Ghosh; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

((Kanjyik.Ghosh@thomsonreuters.com;))

