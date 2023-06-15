Saint-Gobain In Deal To Buy Malaysia's Hume Cemboard Industries

(RTTNews) - French building materials firm Saint-Gobain (CODGF.PK) Thursday said it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Malaysia's Hume Cemboard Industries or HCBI Sdn Bhd.

HCBI is a manufacturer of cement boards for façades, partitions, and ceilings. HCBI operates one manufacturing facility and employs 280 people in the west of Malaysia with revenues of around 20 million euros.

Closing of the deal is expected in the third quarter of 2023, subject to customary conditions.

The acquisition is in line with Saint-Gobain's strategic plan, "Grow & Impact" that aims to both strengthen its leadership and accelerate its growth by enriching its range of solutions for light and sustainable construction.

Saint-Gobain said the acquisition perfectly complements its existing offering, in particular of plasterboard in Malaysia.

