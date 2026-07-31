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Saint-Gobain H1 Results Down, Sees Sales Growth In H2, Backs FY26 Outlook; Stock Up

July 31, 2026 — 03:26 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (CODGF, CODYY, SGO.PA), a French sustainable construction company, reported lower profit in its first half of fiscal 2026, with weak sales.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2026, the company continues to expect an EBITDA margin of more than 15.0 percent, in a contrasted macroeconomic environment and uncertain geopolitical landscape. The Group expects sales growth for the second half of 2026 with growth in Europe, Americas and Asia-Pacific.

In the morning trading in Paris, the shares were gaining around 3.63 percent, trading at 78.80 euros.

In the first half, net attributable income dropped 13 percent to 1.417 billion euros from 1.629 billion euros last year. Earnings per share declined 12.2 percent to 2.89 euros from prior year's 3.29 euros.

Recurring net income was 1.684 billion euros, down 6.3 percent from 1.797 billion euros a year ago. Recurring earnings per share were 3.44 euros, compared to 3.63 euros last year.

EBITDA fell 5.1 percent year-over-year to 3.625 billion euros, and EBITDA margin dropped to 15.4 percent fom last year's 16.0 percent. Business income fell 14.1 percent to 2.203 billion euros.

Sales totaled 23.60 billion euros in the first half, down 1.1 percent from 23.852 billion euros last year. Sales went up 0.7 percent on a like-for-like basis, and was up 0.2 percent in local currencies driven by all regions.

In the second quarter, total sales were 12.453 billion euros, up 2.6 percent on a reported basis, up 2.5 percent in local currencies, and a growth of 3.5 percent on like-for-like basis.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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