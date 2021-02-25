Saint-Gobain FY20 Profit Plunges

(RTTNews) - French building materials company Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA, Thursday reported full year 2020 profit of 456 million euros, down 67.6% from last year's profit of 1.41 billion euros.

On a per share basis, earnings were 0.85 euro per share, compared to 2.59 euro per share last year.

Recurring profit for the year dropped to 1.47 billion euros or 2.74 euro per share, compared to 1.92 billion euros or 3.53 euros per share last year.

Full-year sales slipped 10.4% to 38.13 billion euros from 42.57 billion euros last year. On a like-for-like basis, sales decreased 3.8 percent from a year earlier.

