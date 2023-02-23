Saint-Gobain FY Profit Up 19.1%

(RTTNews) - French building materials firm Saint-Gobain (CODGF.PK) reported that its net attributable income for fiscal year 2022 rose 19.1% to 3.00 billion euros from 2.52 billion euros in the prior year. Earnings per share were 5.84 euros up from 4.79 euros in the previous year.

EBITDA climbed 15% to 7.12 billion euros from the previous year.

Recurring net income was 3.34 billion euros up 18% from the prior year.

On a reported basis, sales jumped 15.9% to 51.2 billion euros, with a positive currency effect of 3.6% over the year as a whole. The Group structure impact reduced sales by 1.0% over the year as a whole but was positive in the second half, adding 1.3% to sales.

The company said its board decided to recommend to the Shareholders' Meeting on June 8, 2023 a cash dividend up 23% to 2.00 euros per share for 2022. The ex-dividend date has been set at June 12 and the dividend will be paid on June 14, 2023.

The Group noted that it will allocate at least 400 million euros for share buybacks in 2023 in line with the objectives set out in its "Grow & Impact" plan.

Saint-Gobain expects a moderate slowdown in its markets in 2023, with contrasting trends: a decline in new construction in certain regions but good resilience overall in renovation.

For 2023,Saint-Gobain targets an operating margin of between 9% and 11%, in line with the "Grow & Impact" strategic plan target.

