Saint-Gobain Executes Major Share Buybacks

May 28, 2024 — 09:57 am EDT

Compagnie de Saint Gobain (FR:SGO) has released an update.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has completed a series of share buyback transactions between May 21 and May 24, 2024, acquiring a total of 659,874 shares for an aggregate amount of €53,370,826. The transactions were executed in line with the market abuse regulation, under the authorization granted by the AGM held on June 8, 2023.

