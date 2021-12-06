Banking
GCP

Saint-Gobain buys U.S.-based GCP to grow in construction chemicals

Contributors
Tassilo Hummel Reuters
Matthieu Protard Reuters
Benoit Van Overstraeten Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

French construction materials company Saint-Gobain on Monday said it would buy GCP Applied Technologies in a deal that values the U.S.-based specialty construction chemicals company at around $2.3 billion.

Adds details

PARIS, Dec 6 (Reuters) - French construction materials company Saint-Gobain SGOB.PA on Monday said it would buy GCP Applied Technologies GCP.N in a deal that values the U.S.-based specialty construction chemicals company at around $2.3 billion.

"This acquisition is a decisive step in establishing Saint-Gobain's leading position worldwide in construction chemicals with total sales of more than 4 billion euros ($4.51 billion), up from 3 billion euros," Saint-Gobain said in a statement.

The purchase of GCP comes around seven months after the acquisition of Chryso, another player in the specialty construction chemicals business, for an enterprise value of more than $1 billion.

"After the successful acquisition of Chryso, GCP is the logical next step to expand Saint-Gobain's presence in admixtures and additives, which provide key solutions to de-carbonize the construction industry," Saint-Gobain said.

During a conference call, Saint-Gobain Chief Executive Officer Benoit Bazin highlighted the growth opportunities in the U.S. construction sector, especially with the massive infrastructure plan launched by the Biden administration.

"The acquisition will create value by year three following the closing of the transaction. Saint-Gobain will finance the acquisition through cash on its balance sheet. Significant synergy opportunities are estimated at around $85 million by year five," the company said.

Closing of the transaction, expected by year-end 2022, is subject to GCP shareholders' approval, antitrust approvals and satisfaction of other customary closing conditions.

($1 = 0.8862 euros)

(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel, Matthieu Protard and Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Tassilo.Hummel@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GCP QEPC SGSI

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Personal Finance Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Banking

Explore

Most Popular