Saint-Gobain announces acquisition of GCP Applied Technologies - statement

Tassilo Hummel Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/CHARLES PLATIAU

French construction materials company Saint-Gobain on Monday said it would acquire all shares in GCP Applied Technologies in a deal that values the U.S.-based target company at around 2.3 billion dollars.

PARIS, Dec 6 (Reuters) - French construction materials company Saint-Gobain SGSI.BO on Monday said it would acquire all shares in GCP Applied Technologies GCP.N in a deal that values the U.S.-based target company at around 2.3 billion dollars.

Saint-Gobain in a statement called the transaction a "landmark" to make it a global leader in construction chemicals, adding that the deal has been approved by the boards of both involved companies.

