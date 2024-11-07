Saint-Gobain and Boralex Partner for Renewable Energy

Compagnie de Saint Gobain (FR:SGO) has released an update.
Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has inked a 20-year agreement with Boralex to purchase renewable electricity from wind and solar sources in France. The deal will supply approximately 110 GWh annually, covering 10% of Saint-Gobain’s electricity needs and supporting their energy transition goals. This partnership underscores a strategic move towards sustainability while securing stable and competitive energy for the future.
